Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast Shooting

A 27-year-old D.C. man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Southeast that left a woman injured, police said Wednesday.

What we know:

On Tuesday night, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast, where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her back. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police documents, a ShotSpotter detected that 10 rounds were fired in the area. Officers found five shell casings and two fragments on the scene.

READ MORE | Three suspects wanted after woman injured in Southeast DC shooting

Police arrested Eric Cornell Patterson, Jr., 27, of Southeast. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, officers said.

The case remains under investigation, and a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.