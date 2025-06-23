The Brief Allstate’s 2025 report ranks the most dangerous U.S. cities for drivers based on recent insurance claims. Seven of the top ten riskiest cities are in the Northeast, with three on the West Coast. Drivers should avoid distractions, obey speed limits, and never drive impaired to stay safe.



Allstate is out with its annual "2025 America’s Best Drivers Report" and part of it includes the list of the most dangerous cities for drivers.

Methodology:

The Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report looked at car insurance claims to see how likely drivers in the 200 biggest U.S. cities are to get into a crash compared to the national average.

This year’s report is based on claims for property and collision damage from January 2022 to December 2023. A collision in this report means any crash that leads to a damage claim.

The list of cities comes from U.S. Census data.

What are the most dangerous cities for drivers?

Dig deeper:

The riskiest cities for drivers (most likely to experience a collision), according to Allstate are:

Boston, MA Washington, DC Baltimore, MD Worcester, MA Springfield, MA Glendale, CA Los Angeles, CA Oakland, CA Providence, RI Philadelphia, PA

Seven of the 10 cities with the highest collision rates are in the Northeast, including Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, but the West Coast is also represented, with Los Angeles, Glendale, and Oakland, California, rounding out the list.

What you can do:

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers should never text or drive while distracted, always obey speed limits, and make sure you’re completely sober before getting behind the wheel.