DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition

The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family.

It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday.

Her mother posted on Facebook that her doctors believe the current came up through her feet and out of her left arm.

Escudero-Kontostathis lives in D.C. and works for a non-profit that helps refugees. She was getting ready to start her Master's program at Johns Hopkins.

Her family and friends posted updates on her condition saying she was out of intensive care and able to take a few steps, although it was very painful.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for her medical expenses.

Three others died as a result of the lightning strike. Two of the victims, James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, were high school sweethearts who were in D.C. celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary, according to their family.

Brooks A. Lambertson of Los Angeles also died as a result of the lightning strike. According to Lamberston's employer, City National Bank, the 29-year-old was visiting D.C. on business.