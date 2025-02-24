DC leads nation in ghosting, survey reveals

The Brief Washington, D.C. is the "ghosting capital" of the U.S., with 76% of residents admitting to ghosting someone. D.C. residents ghost an average of 5.1 people per year and have been ghosted 3.4 times in the past year. People often ghost due to lost interest (54%) or red flags like dishonesty (28%). 75% of singles have been ghosted, with men being slightly more likely to experience it than women.



A new survey reveals Washington, D.C. is the nation's ghosting capital, with 76% of residents admitting to having ghosted someone within the year.

Conducted by phone number management company NumberBarn, the survey highlights how ghosting has become a widespread issue in dating, friendships, and even the workplace.

DC's ghosting problem

By the numbers:

On average, D.C. residents ghost 5.1 people per year and have been ghosted about 3.4 times in the past year.

The survey also sheds light on why people ghost. Over half (54%) of respondents said they ghosted because they lost interest, while 28% cited red flags such as dishonesty or incompatibility.

In non-romantic situations, conflict avoidance (50%) and toxic behavior (21%) were common reasons for ghosting.

When it comes to dating, 75% of singles report having been ghosted by someone they were seeing or talking to on an app. Men are slightly more likely to be ghosted than women, with 77% of men reporting being ghosted compared to 72% of women.

Only one in four ghosted individuals ever reconciles with the person who ghosted them.

What is ghosting?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, ghosting is the act or practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone (such as a former romantic partner) usually without explanation by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.

Cities with the highest ghosting rates

Washington D.C. Tampa, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA Memphis, TN Houston, TX San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Oklahoma City, OK Atlanta, GA Columbus, OH