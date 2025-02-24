DC leads nation in ghosting, survey reveals
WASHINGTON - A new survey reveals Washington, D.C. is the nation's ghosting capital, with 76% of residents admitting to having ghosted someone within the year.
Conducted by phone number management company NumberBarn, the survey highlights how ghosting has become a widespread issue in dating, friendships, and even the workplace.
DC's ghosting problem
By the numbers:
On average, D.C. residents ghost 5.1 people per year and have been ghosted about 3.4 times in the past year.
The survey also sheds light on why people ghost. Over half (54%) of respondents said they ghosted because they lost interest, while 28% cited red flags such as dishonesty or incompatibility.
In non-romantic situations, conflict avoidance (50%) and toxic behavior (21%) were common reasons for ghosting.
When it comes to dating, 75% of singles report having been ghosted by someone they were seeing or talking to on an app. Men are slightly more likely to be ghosted than women, with 77% of men reporting being ghosted compared to 72% of women.
Only one in four ghosted individuals ever reconciles with the person who ghosted them.
What is ghosting?
According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, ghosting is the act or practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone (such as a former romantic partner) usually without explanation by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.
Cities with the highest ghosting rates
- Washington D.C.
- Tampa, FL
- San Francisco, CA
- Austin, TX
- Las Vegas, NV
- San Diego, CA
- Memphis, TN
- Houston, TX
- San Antonio, TX
- Chicago, IL
- Detroit, MI
- Louisville, KY
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Atlanta, GA
- Columbus, OH
The Source: Survey by NumberBarn