DC leaders announce plan to increase waterfront access in Georgetown

The Brief D.C leaders have announced a new plan to increase public access, specifically for non-motorized boating activities along the Potomac River. Officials say Georgetown will donate a parcel of land on the Potomac River to the National Park Service to be added to the boundary of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. This will allow for a continuous path from the Capital Crescent Trail to the Georgetown Waterfront Park.



Changes are coming to the Georgetown Waterfront.

D.C. leaders unveiled a plan Tuesday morning to increase public access, specifically for non-motorized boating activities along the Potomac River, after a decade in the making. The District, Georgetown University and the National Park Service will take part in land swap.

What we know:

D.C. officials say Georgetown will donate a parcel of land on the Potomac River to the National Park Service to be added to the boundary of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. This will allow for a continuous path from the Capital Crescent Trail to the Georgetown Waterfront Park.

The National Park will then transfer jurisdiction of two parcels at the base of the Key Bridge to the district, which will then transfer the site to the west of the bridge to Georgetown to create a university boathouse, serving as a hub for the men's and women's rowing teams.

"Mayor Bowser has made this a big point. D.C. is a waterfront city and we've got wonderful access to the water and recreational opportunities, and this final push to complete the land swap is going to unlock this access to the river at this particular point which is right under the Key Bridge," said Nina Albert, D.C. Deputy Mayor for planning and economic development.

Dig deeper:

Georgetown will provide year-round public access to the boathouse docks, giving the community access to kayak, paddle board and canoe along the Potomac River.

This increased access will benefit rowers, like D.C. resident Ivin Boddy, who frequents the Potomac River.

"I think it would increase more of our foreign visitors and our domestic visitors coming to town. So, I think it would definitely do some great justice for them," Boddy said.

Others like D.C. resident Zaidun Jawdat, who frequents the area often, are curious to see what eventually happens.

"We enjoy it completely. We're happy with it," said Jawdat.

"I'm not sure just how much is going to change. I guess if they invest in structures and docking wharfs - maybe that changes the character."

The land transaction is currently being finalized - and residents should expect to see changes within the next few years.