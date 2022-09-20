DC lawmakers propose ending right turns at red lights; making ‘Idaho Stop’ legal

D.C. lawmakers are proposing changes to the way motorists and bicyclists in the District use the roads in an effort to increase safety.

The D.C. Council wants to largely prohibit making right turns at red lights calling the practice a safety hazard and saying it increases the likelihood of crashes. Legislation from Councilmember Mary Cheh says allowing right turns on red puts "road users at heightened risk of injury or death."

Another policy change proposed in the bill would make legal a practice commonly called the Idaho Stop for bike, e-bike, scooter and other personal mobility device riders.

The Idaho Stop would allow riders to treat red lights as stop signs and treat stop signs as yield signs.

"Allowing cyclists and other riders to maintain momentum and move more quickly through an intersection, while getting out ahead of traffic, reduces their exposure to traffic, making their ride more predictable and safer," the legislation states.

The legislation notes that 40 people, 20 who were on foot or bike, were killed in traffic crashes in the District in 2021.

The District Department of Transportation recently lowered the speed limit on major roads in D.C. from 30 miles per hour to 25 in an effort to decrease crashes and create safer roads.