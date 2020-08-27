DC landmarks celebrate passage of 19th amendment with purple and gold lighting

article

The nation is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment – which ensured a woman’s right to vote – this week, and nowhere was that celebration more prominent than in the District of Columbia.

D.C. landmarks joined hundreds of prominent sites across the country by being lit up in purple and gold, two colors commonly associated with women’s suffrage.

According to the Forward Into Light campaign, the landmarks and organizations that committed to the effort included:

- The White House

- The National Archives

- The Smithsonian

- Library of Congress

- Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at GW

- The Kennedy Center

- The Phillips Collection

- The Daughters of the American Revolution

