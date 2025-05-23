DC kicks off the start of 2025 outdoor pool season

D.C. is celebrating the start of the outdoor pool season on Friday.

All outdoor pools and spray parks across D.C. will open to the public starting on Monday, May 26.

Friday’s event, at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, will feature the annual ‘jump in’ celebration.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders will ‘jump in’ the water at Langdon Park Pool to officially kick the season off.

Outdoor pools are open for the weekends starting Monday, May 26, through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. Starting Monday, June 23, all outdoor pools will operate on individual summer schedules, six days a week.

The full schedule of pool hours can be found online.