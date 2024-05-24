DC kicks off outdoor pool season with splashy celebration in Anacostia

The District celebrated the start of its outdoor pool season Friday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and officials with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation were joined by members of the community for the annual "Jump in, D.C." celebration.

Currently, outdoor pools are open on the weekends along with Monday, May 27.

Then, starting on Monday, June 24, outdoor pools will operate on individual summer schedules.

For a full list of open D.C. pools click here: