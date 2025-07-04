DC July 4 Fireworks: Where to watch, when they start & more

Here's everything you need to know about D.C.'s July 4 fireworks.

What time do the fireworks in D.C. start?

The fireworks on the National Mall kick off at 9:09 p.m.

Best places to watch fireworks in D.C.

The fireworks launch from both sides of the Reflecting Pool. If you want to watch from up close, be sure to get there early to claim a spot.

Here are some other spots where you'll be able to catch a view of the fireworks.

The Wharf (District Pier & Public Walkways) - Watch the sky light up from along the water. The open-air pier gives you a festive riverside setting with music, pop-up activities, and restaurants nearby.

Meridian Hill Park – A peaceful, elevated park perched above the city with space to spread out and take in skyline views. Great for groups looking for a more relaxed setting.

Hains Point (East Potomac Park) - Surrounded by water, this open stretch of land offers sweeping views of the National Mall and plenty of room to set up a blanket. A good pick for those who want a relaxing time without straying too far from downtown.

Gravelly Point Park (Arlington) - Just north of the National Airport, this riverside park offers skyline fireworks views with a bonus: planes fly directly above for double the action.

Gateway Park (Rosslyn) - Just across Key Bridge, this open-air green space is a go-to for catching the display on the National Mall—without the downtown crowds.

Old Town Alexandria Waterfront – Head to the water’s edge to catch distant but scenic bursts with a charming town backdrop. With local restaurants and live music nearby, it’s a festive and walkable way to celebrate.

National Harbor (Oxon Hill) - With wide-open views of the Potomac and a festive boardwalk, this is a go-to alternative to watching the National Mall show across the water.

How to get around D.C. on July 4

If you're planning to head downtown, expect major road closures, parking restrictions, site shutdowns, and even watercraft limitations across the city.

The following streets will be closed or restricted through July 4 at 4:00 a.m.:

First Street between Constitution Ave. NW and Independence Ave. SW

Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW

Maryland Ave. between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

Friday, July 4 from 4:00 a.m. – to 12:00 a.m.

Major roadways and bridges will close for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks, including:

14th Street Bridge (all traffic diverted to E/B I-395)

TR Bridge ramps, E Street Expressway ramps, and the Case Bridge

Constitution Ave. from Pennsylvania Ave. to 23rd Street

Independence Ave., Virginia Ave., Memorial Circle, and Ohio Drive

Several inbound ramps to downtown areas

Additional Closures: 1:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

23rd Street NW from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle (southbound closed)

3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Metrorail and Metrobus rides will be free systemwide from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on July 4.

How to stream D.C.'s fireworks from home

Watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app

