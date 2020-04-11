DC jail reports four new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 53

article

The D.C. Department of Corrections has reported four new coronavirus cases among inmates, bringing the total in the District's jail to 53.

Officials announced the new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The patients include a 23-year-old man, 35-year-old man, 38-year-old man and 40-year-old man.

Two of the inmates were previously in quarantine as a precautionary measure after another in their unit tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The two other inmates who tested positive are now in isolation.

To date 53 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in D.C. jail, including nine who have since recovered and returned to the general population.

Like many others, officials in the District began identifying inmates eligible for early release in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in prisons and jails.

Advertisement

The D.C. Dept. of Corrections faces a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of inmates who say they were living in unsafe conditions as the coronavirus outbreak spread.