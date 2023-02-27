DC home burglary victim says police missed opportunity to arrest suspect

A D.C. family had their home broken into twice in one day, and the victim is now accusing police of missing their opportunity to arrest the suspect.

Tom Williams was out of town last week on Presidents' Day when he got a suspicious alert from his home surveillance camera.

When he clicked the notification, he saw a man walking around his Kalorama garage just before 9 a.m. The thief then came back around 2 a.m. and allegedly stole power tools as well as two bikes totaling around $5,000.

Williams tells FOX 5 people have reached out to him with tips saying they believe the same man is responsible for committing other crimes in Adams Morgan from package thefts to potentially trafficking substances in the neighborhood.

Williams also says DC Police officers had the opportunity to arrest the thief and didn't. He believes it's because police know the city won't prosecute the case, making it not worth their time.

"I think we as citizens of D.C. have a chance right now to really ask ourselves, what kind of city do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a city where there's just a general acceptance of crime, a general acceptance of crime that moves from burglary and package theft up to carjackings and unfortunately, an increasing amount of gun violence," says Williams.

DC Police say this is an open investigation and can't comment any further.

Williams says he just hopes the suspect is eventually held responsible for his actions.

"I feel very violated, very unsettled. You know, since then. I'm watching my cams. I'm looking around all the time to, you know, much more aware of my surroundings and unsettling feeling that I'm no longer safe in my home, that I'm no longer safe in my neighborhood. I know this is a feeling that is shared, you know, throughout all parts of the city, all wards there is no place safe right now in D.C. or at least it feels that way," Williams says.

FOX 5 reached out to Councilmember Brianne Nadeau for comment about this incident and was told she was not available. Williams says he plans to meet with her directly about his concerns.