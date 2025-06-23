The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with heat index up to 110 °F for the D.C. area Monday. The extreme heat watch continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for another warning.

Here is a list of water parks, splash pads and cooling centers in the DMV to help beat the heat.

Virginia waterparks

This waterpark offers a pair of waterslides, including an open 230-foot slide and closed slide in complete darkness lasting 170 feet. The large main pool includes splashing and swimming space for everyone, with a centerpiece being a dumping bucket and play feature. With covered slides, open slides, water cannons, sprayers and more. There is also a baby pool and sand area.

Great Waves Waterpark

The park's centerpiece is a giant wave pool where you can sit on a tube and weave the waves. There are seven total slides, a pair of speed slides, three swirling waterslides and two open slides for smaller guests in the play pool. There are also batting cages where you can choose between slow or fast pitch softball/baseballs and a beach-themed play structure for kids three to 12 with play features of triple slides, spiral climbs, rock wall and wobble hoppers.

This park includes a 500-gallon dumping bucket, water slides, waterfalls and squirters. Visitors will feel like they are at the beach amidst dune grasses. The waterslides feature a 230-foot ride on the open slide and a 170-foot journey in complete darkness on the closed slide. There is an 18-hole miniature golf course and features six batting cages with slow, medium and fast pitch speeds.

This is the largest pirate-themed waterpark in Lorton with fun features for everyone. Visitors can enjoy a large pirate-themed play structure with a 300-gallon dumping bucket. The Cove is also home to a pair of thrilling waterslides. There are kid-friendly waterslides, water spraying palm trees, a large pool for splashing and swimming and a spacious tot pool with a calm shell slide. At Buccaneer Beach you can dig for buried treasure in a large sand play area or bask in the sun on the large deck.

Located within Algonkian Regional Park, Volcano Island is filled with fun features for adults and kids. The waterslides offer a pair of thrilling rides with a 230-foot open slide and a sealed 170-foot ride in complete darkness. The large main pool houses swimming and splashing with a tree stump slide that offers a quick ride that puts guests into four feet of water. The main attraction of the park is a huge play feature with fountains, squirters and platforms. It is positioned in shallow water and also features a small slide for younger children. The splash pad offers water cannons, showers, sprinklers and buckets.

Maryland waterparks

The Hurricane Harbor is included with admission to the Six Flags America Theme park. You will find multiple water slides and attractions, including one of the largest wave pools in the world, Hurricane Bay, a gentle lazy river, Castaway Creek and an assortment of water slides from speeds suitable for younger kids to high-speed slides. The Tornado is a signature attraction where up to four people can hop on a raft and travel down an enclosed flume into a six-story-tall, water-filled tunnel. This is the last summer to attend the park as it is closing on November 2, 2025.

Here you can swim among palm trees and relax on inflatable animals. There are multiple water slides in the main pool with a tumble bucket overhead. One of the most popular attractions in the park is the double water slide. You will need to hold on tight as it is all about speed. For children, the main pool includes a zero depth entrance and there is also a splash pool for little ones under 54".

Kids will have a great time playing and staying cool in the one-of-a-kind 280-jet water maze, cave with waterfall, water bucket drops, slide and spraying animals. The SplashPark features a jumping pillow that will have kids bouncing all day. There is an 18-hole miniature golf course adjacent to the SplashPark, designed with contour changes, sloping greens and natural obstacles that will challenge participants of all ages.

Washington, D.C. splash pads & pools

The Georgetown Waterfront Park is a large arcing water spray ranging from the end of Wisconsin Ave. to the Potomac riverfront. Kids can splash in fountains as parents enjoy the waterfront and put their feet in the water. There is a labyrinth, rain garden and great restaurants on the block. The fountain is lit in the evenings, setting the scene for one of the best free summer activities in DC.

This splash pad is great for kids aged 1-5. It includes a small splash area, fenced area and ride-on-toys. There is limited water, but it is ideal for toddlers due to the area being small and fenced in, making it manageable for parents.

Additional DC splash pads are located at the following areas:

14th and Girard Street (14th and Girard Street, NW)

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center (100 Stoddert Place SE)

Columbia Heights Community Center (1480 Girard Street, NW)

Columbia Heights Civic Plaza (14th Street & Park Road, NW)

Eastern Market Metro Park (701 Pennsylvania Ave SE)

The Department of Parks and Recreation offers a comprehensive list of available indoor pools, outdoor pools and spray parks in D.C. For those looking to cool down this weekend, each of D.C.'s public pools are open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting on Monday, June 24 all outdoor pools will be open six days a week.

Each of the listed pools are free for DC residents. While non-residents must purchase a daily or seasonal pass to use the pools, the price remains affordable at $4 for children and $7 for adults. Passes can be purchased here.

Location: 2500 Georgia Ave NW

Banneker Pool continues to be one of the most popular pools in the city. The large pool is perfect for both beginners and advanced swimmers and accommodates many people looking to have summer fun. Centrally located on Georgia Ave, this pool can be accessed by the Shaw/Howard metro station and the 70 bus.

Location: 2860 Mills Avenue, NE

This scenic community pool is located on the east end of Langdon Park at the bottom of two hills. It is easily accessible by the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro Station off the Red Line. Along with the outdoor pool, it also contains a spray park which is perfect for younger children!

Location: 1800 Anacostia Drive SE

Set along the banks of the Anacostia River, this peaceful pool offers plenty of activities to keep residents occupied all summer long. The nearest Metro is the Green line off the Anacostia Station.

Find more locations and pool hours online.

Day Center and Cooling Stations

Appointments are not required, but are available on a first-come, first-served basis at these locations.

Downtown Day Services Center — 1313 New York Avenue NW

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours during Extreme Heat Alert). Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adams Place Day Center — 2210 Adams Place NE

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

801 East Day Center — 2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wicomico County Civic Center — 500 Glen Avenue, Salisbury

Monday, June 23 2:00p.m.-5:00p.m., Tuesday, June 24 1:00p.m.-7:00p.m. and Wednesday, June 25th from 3:00p.m.-5:00p.m.

MAC Inc., Senior Center— 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury

Monday, June 23 – Wednesday June 25 from 8:00am to 4:30pm for residents aged 55 and older.



