DC government workers headed back to the office on Monday

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered all city government workers to return to the office next week.

Workers have been told to report at the office starting Monday.

In May, an estimated 40% of the city’s work force was operating remotely.

The city has also updated its mask policy for those inside D.C. government buildings.

It’s worth noting that members of the public must still wear masks inside government buildings.

However, fully vaccinated employees will only need to wear masks when they’re interacting with the public; in a homeless shelter or correctional facility; in a school; in a hospital or healthcare facility; or on public transportation.

Employees who have not been vaccinated are required to continue wearing masks.