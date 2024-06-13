High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper-80s to near 90 degrees on Thursday, and it’s expected to be even hotter on Friday. But that’s nothing compared to the stretch of extreme heat expected to hit the Washington, D.C. region next week.

Thursday will heat up quickly with humidity building throughout the day. By noon, temperatures will be close to 90 degrees. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says it will stay mostly dry with the risk of some isolated showers later in the evening.

Friday will be even hotter with high temperatures close to 95 degrees by midday. The heat coupled with the humidity could push the heat index values to around 100 degrees. Friday will also bring with it the risk of severe weather.

Friday showers are possible in the early afternoon and thunderstorms could strike later in the evening. Grenda says the region will be under a Severe Weather Threat with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC forecast: Thursday temps near 90, Friday highs near 95 with threat of severe weather

After a cooler weekend, an extended stretch of intense heat will begin Monday and will likely continue through the weekend and into the following week.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says the vast majority of guidance suggests that we could see a prolonged period in the middle to upper 90s next week. Some models, Thomas says, suggest that D.C. could even see its first 100-degree day in years.