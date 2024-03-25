Authorities say one person was transported after a food truck caught fire over the weekend near the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 2 p.m. Sunday near the American History Museum along the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC food truck fire leaves 1 person injured (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Officials say the truck was ‘fully involved’ when they arrived. The person was transported with burns official described as serious but not life threatening.

The cause of the fire has not been released.