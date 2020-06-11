DC firefighters hold dogs down to protect residents while fighting a fire in Southeast

article

D.C. firefighters saved the day Thursday when they threw their bodies on two dogs who were attacking people while other members were fighting a fire in Southeast.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials say they were in the 4000 block of South Capitol St. SE when two dogs began attacking residents in the area.

Firefighters from Truck 8 threw their bodies on the dogs in an effort to hold them down and stop further attacks before police arrived at the scene.

Officials say a firefighter and another person were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Humane Rescue Alliance is investigating the incident and the dogs are now being quarantined.