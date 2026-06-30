D.C. firefighters battled a two-alarm fire early Tuesday at a 10‑story high‑rise apartment building in southeast Washington.

What we know:

Flames were reported around 2:30 a.m. at the building in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the structure.

Investigators located the fire in an eighth-floor apartment with extension into adjacent units. Three adults were transported with non‑life‑threatening injuries, and one firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The fire was extinguished and ventilation was underway by about 3:30 a.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC firefighters battle early morning blaze at 10 story high-rise apartment (DC Fire and EMS)