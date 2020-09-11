DC firefighter accused of illegal weapon possession, attacking police officers

A D.C. firefighter is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fought with two police officers, and was caught with a firearm.

Police charged Mohamed Goodwin with assault and carrying a pistol without a permit after they responded to a reported incident on Brothers Place, Southeast earlier this month.

When they arrived, they reportedly encountered Goodwin holding a gun.

Police say they shouted at Goodwin to drop the weapon.

After they repeatedly shouted at him to drop the gun, Goodwin finally dropped it.

According to police, when they approached Goodwin, holstering their own weapons, he tried to punch one of them.

After that, the officers were able to take him into custody.

However, when he was being transported for processing, Goodwin allegedly head butted an officer.

D.C. fire officials say Goodwin has been placed on administrative leave, and they've notified personnel that he is forbidden from entering department property.

