A brawl involving several D.C. firefighters is now under investigation.

In the meantime, D.C. Fire and EMS has placed six members of its department on administrative leave.

FOX 5 obtained video of the fight, which was shared on social media on Wednesday.

It appears to show several D.C. firefighters throwing punches on a sidewalk as the lights from their firetrucks can be seen flashing in the background.

Related article

D.C. Fire confirmed the incident happened Tuesday night at the scene of a response. The firefighters union says they have seen the video, but they haven't received any other information.

In a statement D.C. Fire and EMS said, "The actions depicted in a video of the incident are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the behavior we require of our members."

D.C. police is also investigating the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.