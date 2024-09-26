DC family grieves after mother of four killed in alleged murder-suicide; baby in her arms

A D.C. family is reeling after a mother of four was shot and killed while nursing one of her twin babies, in what Prince George’s County police are calling a murder-suicide linked to domestic violence.

The alleged gunman, the father of the twins, later turned the gun on himself.

"I would never think this would happen to my sister. She was not that kind of person. She gave me all the advice. She's the reason why I wanted to become a mom," said London Nails, the victim’s sister.

DC family grieves after mother of four killed in alleged murder-suicide. Photo via Nails family

The victim, 32-year-old Taquia "Kiki" Nails, was a loving and devoted mother to her four young children, her family said. Her father expressed disbelief at the tragedy, telling FOX 5, "We're falling apart. Everybody can't believe it. It's Kiki."

According to police, Nails was nursing one of her 2-month-old twins at her home on 62nd Avenue in Fairmount Heights when her estranged boyfriend, 26-year-old Quindell Mercer, shot her around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC family grieves after mother of four killed in alleged murder-suicide. Photo via Nails family

"They got into it, and he asked her to say another word. She said ‘another word,’ and he shot her twice in the head. When I got there, the baby was full of blood," said Lillie Nails, Taquia's mother.

Nails’ 16-year-old niece was in the home at the time and described the terrifying moments leading up to the murder.

"She told him to get out of her house multiple times. He came out of the bathroom and shot her three times while she was holding the baby. I tried to pepper spray him, but he pointed a gun at me. It jammed, and I got out of the house. As I closed the door, he ran out and started shooting at me," her niece recalled.

Taquia's family explained that she had wanted Mercer to be involved as a father to the twins but did not want to continue a romantic relationship with him.

"He was upset because she said she didn't want to be in a relationship. And I’m going to make sure that people know that because she deserves for people to know the truth," said Qiana Barnes, Taquia’s best friend.

The family also revealed that there was a history of violence, and Taquia had previously taken legal steps to protect herself.

"There was a history of this. She had a restraining order. She did everything she was supposed to do in this situation. I’d like to see stronger legislation that tracks these people and makes sure they get some rehabilitative assistance," said Kim Jackson, Taquia’s aunt.

As they cope with the loss, Taquia’s family is determined to support her four children in the wake of the tragedy.

"Who's going to tell me anything? She's not even here to tell me now... It's like, who's going to tell me how to be a mom?" said her sister London.