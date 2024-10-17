DC employees spend $350 on work lunches per month, according to study

D.C. employees are spending $350 on work lunches per month, including lunch from restaurants and groceries for making lunch, according to a recent study.

ezCater, a Boston-based company, released their 2024 Lunch Report digging into the amount of money employees spend on lunch, the impact of inflation on lunch, and more lunch habits.

According to the study, 79% of Washingtonians’ lunch habits are affected by inflation, with 35% opting for cheaper lunch options and 39% buying lunch less frequently. The data highlights the large chunk lunches take out of employees’ monthly budgets whether they are ordered or brought in.

Not only are D.C. employees footing a heavy bill for lunch, but nearly one in five D.C. employees never take a lunch break away from their workstation. Researchers say when they do, over a third take less than 30 minutes.

On top of that, roughly a quarter of employees say they skip lunch due to meetings that are scheduled over lunchtime.