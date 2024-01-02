D.C. residents eager to apply for the Department of Human Services' Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on Tuesday were met with disconnected dial tones, and a notice on the website that read, "Website currently under maintenance. Come back soon."

At-large DC Councilmember Robert White said he would follow up with DHS to find out why the portal wasn't ready for the influx of applications since the same issue happened in October 2023.

"Residents need help," he posted. "This is unacceptable."

The application portal opened Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 12:00 p.m. and will remain open until 3,500 people apply.

The ERAP helps locals who are facing housing emergencies, such as eviction, cover the cost of their overdue rent.

Applicants must earn 40% or less than the area's median income, live in one of the city's eight wards, and be at least 30 days behind in rent.

How much money can D.C. residents receive from the ERAP?

The program will fund residents' security deposits and first month's rent, plus you can receive up to five times the rental amount based on where you live and the size of your apartment/house.

The last time, DHS opened the application portal, it received 3,578 submissions, and just under 300 people were denied funds. A whopping $638,849.00 was disbursed to residents, and city records show there was a surplus of $29,604,983.00 after the last fiscal year.

When will you know if you are selected for the ERAP?

DHS claims applications are processed in the order that they are received. Once you apply, your paperwork will be reviewed by one of six community-based organizations that administer the ERAP program. When an organization has started reviewing your application, you will receive an email notification. Once all documents are submitted, your eligibility will be determined within 10 days.

Which DC organizations review and provide ERAP?

The Southeast Family Center

www.catholiccharitiesdc.org

Housing Counseling Services

2410 17th St NW Suite 100 Washington, DC 20009

Adams Alley (between Euclid and Kalorama Streets)

www.Housingetc.org

National Capital Area Command

1434 Harvard St NW Suite B Washington, DC 20009

www.salvationarmynca.org

The Solomon G. Brown Social Services Center

2300 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE Washington, DC 20020

The Community Partnership for The Prevention of Homelessness (TCP) at Virginia Williams Family Resource Center

920 Rhode Island Ave NE Washington, DC 20018

www.community-partnership.org

The Greater Washington Urban League

2901 14th St NW Washington, DC 20009

www.gwul.org

CORE DC, LLC.

1020 Bladensburg Road NE Washington, DC 20002

www.coredc.org

Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC)

1401 Columbia Road NW, Unit C-1 Washington, DC 20009

Office: 202-540-7400

www.ledcmetro.org

Where do I apply for DC's Emergency Rental Assistance Program?

Eligible D.C. residents can apply for emergency housing funds at erap.dhs.dc.gov/