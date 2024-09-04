DC drivers face $15 million in fines from bus lane cameras as citations soar
WASHINGTON - Drivers in D.C. have been racking up thousands of fines — caught by bus cameras — over the last nine months.
Data from DDOT shows that 147,251 citations have been issued since November 15, 2023, when the Clear the Lanes Project began, totaling nearly $15 million.
DDOT and WMATA teamed up to encourage drivers to stay out of bus-only lanes and zones - whether it is driving, stopping, parking, or idling in them - to allow buses to move quicker and keep bus stops safer.
A warning period ran from July 2023 to November 2023.
"Where do you want us to park?" said Aleya Wilder, a D.C. resident who said she's racked up at least seven tickets. "They're putting cameras everywhere and then expect us to pay that."
The buses are equipped with cameras that catch violators and video them automatically.
The citations are $100 each.
Many of the drivers FOX 5 spoke with said they had been issued a bus-lane ticket recently.
"It's not right. I feel if you're handicapped or MetroAccess is dropping you off, the bus pulls up behind you. I don't think they should give you a ticket for that because it's a medical reason," said one woman named Pat. "It's just not fair, because the economy is going up, prices are going up, and some people can't afford it, and then it's not fair. It's another bill."
Kevin Palomares told us he just recently got a ticket for idling out front of a bus lane in his work vehicle while he went inside a downtown building for a few minutes.
"D.C. gotta work on that," he said.
"I think it's pretty ridiculous, personally, from all the bus-lane tickets to red light tickets to the cameras in the trees, it's hard to drive around D.C. these days and not get hit with hundreds of dollars a month, even when you're following the laws as closely as you can," added driver Paul Schwiesou.
We wanted to know how much of the nearly $15 million in citations have actually been paid - and what happens when out-of-state drivers don't pay them - the D.C. DMV said they are working on collecting the data for us.
A map of where the bus lanes and zones are located can be found at ddot.dc.gov/clearlanesprogram.
Below is a breakdown of tickets issued, and which state the driver is registered in:
MD 51,978
DC 41,703
VA 38,908
FL 2,380
PA 1,758
NJ 1,464
NY 1,450
NC 1,093
IN 1,040
TX 691
GA 608
OH 519
MA 409
CA 327
TN 295
AZ 288
DE 274
MI 236
CO 183
WV 176
OK 148
CT 147
OR 134
IL 123
KY 105
AL 93
WI 82
LA 77
MO 70
RI 61
MN 52
MS 51
ME 47
AR 43
NH 38
WA 36
MT 27
VT 23
NM19
KS 19
IA 16
NE 11
AK 10
HI 10
NV 9
ND 9
ID 7
US 2
PQ 2
Grand Total
147,251