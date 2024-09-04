DC drivers face $15 million in fines from bus lane cameras as citations soar

Drivers in D.C. have been racking up thousands of fines — caught by bus cameras — over the last nine months.

Data from DDOT shows that 147,251 citations have been issued since November 15, 2023, when the Clear the Lanes Project began, totaling nearly $15 million.

DDOT and WMATA teamed up to encourage drivers to stay out of bus-only lanes and zones - whether it is driving, stopping, parking, or idling in them - to allow buses to move quicker and keep bus stops safer.

A warning period ran from July 2023 to November 2023.

"Where do you want us to park?" said Aleya Wilder, a D.C. resident who said she's racked up at least seven tickets. "They're putting cameras everywhere and then expect us to pay that."

The buses are equipped with cameras that catch violators and video them automatically.

The citations are $100 each.

Many of the drivers FOX 5 spoke with said they had been issued a bus-lane ticket recently.

"It's not right. I feel if you're handicapped or MetroAccess is dropping you off, the bus pulls up behind you. I don't think they should give you a ticket for that because it's a medical reason," said one woman named Pat. "It's just not fair, because the economy is going up, prices are going up, and some people can't afford it, and then it's not fair. It's another bill."

Kevin Palomares told us he just recently got a ticket for idling out front of a bus lane in his work vehicle while he went inside a downtown building for a few minutes.

"D.C. gotta work on that," he said.

"I think it's pretty ridiculous, personally, from all the bus-lane tickets to red light tickets to the cameras in the trees, it's hard to drive around D.C. these days and not get hit with hundreds of dollars a month, even when you're following the laws as closely as you can," added driver Paul Schwiesou.

We wanted to know how much of the nearly $15 million in citations have actually been paid - and what happens when out-of-state drivers don't pay them - the D.C. DMV said they are working on collecting the data for us.

A map of where the bus lanes and zones are located can be found at ddot.dc.gov/clearlanesprogram.

Below is a breakdown of tickets issued, and which state the driver is registered in:

State Total Issued

MD 51,978

DC 41,703

VA 38,908

FL 2,380

PA 1,758

NJ 1,464

NY 1,450

NC 1,093

IN 1,040

TX 691

GA 608

OH 519

MA 409

CA 327

TN 295

AZ 288

DE 274

MI 236

CO 183

WV 176

OK 148

CT 147

OR 134

IL 123

KY 105

AL 93

WI 82

LA 77

MO 70

RI 61

MN 52

MS 51

ME 47

AR 43

NH 38

WA 36

MT 27

VT 23

NM19

KS 19

IA 16

NE 11

AK 10

HI 10

NV 9

ND 9

ID 7

US 2

PQ 2

Grand Total

147,251