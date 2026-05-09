Second victim dies weeks after Southeast DC shooting, case now a double homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A second victim has died weeks after a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C., turning the case into a double homicide.
What we know:
The shooting happened on April 11 around 6:29 p.m. in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.
Police say officers found an 18-year-old man, later identified as Dereon Womack, suffering from a gunshot wound in a driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the same time, officers found another adult male inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, along with a third victim nearby at 23rd Street and Savannah Street.
Both of those victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.
On May 8, the second victim, identified as 18-year-old Le’Onte Tate of Southeast, D.C., died from his injuries.
Timeline:
According to the Metropolitan Police Department:
- April 11: Three people shot in Southeast DC
- One victim, Dereon Womack, dies at the scene
- Two others are hospitalized
- May 8: Second victim, Le’Onte Tate, dies
- Case now being investigated as a double homicide
What's next:
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Officials say a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.