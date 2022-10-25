DC DMV introduces new virtual test option for driver's licenses

The DC Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that residents looking to obtain their driver's license can now take their knowledge test virtually.

All individuals taking the virtual knowledge test must pay a fee of $10, and appointments can be scheduled here to take the virtual test.

"DC DMV’s virtual testing option increases access to the knowledge test and driver licenses while ensuring exam integrity and accountability for test-takers," said Gabriel Robinson, the DC DMV director.

The knowledge test is the first exam administered to drivers that assesses their understanding of traffic laws, road signs and safety regulations on the road. The test was previously available only at DMV locations on a first-come, first-serve basis or by appointment at a test proctoring center.

Those who receive a passing score on the test can visit a DC DMV location within 14 business days to present the required eligibility documents to obtain their learner permit or driver's license if they are over 18.

Residents who do not receive a passing score may take the virtual test again after three calendar days. Online practice tests are available here.

Knowledge tests for motorcycle endorsements must still be completed in person at DC DMV locations.