DC couple’s story of perseverance after brutal attack on husband changed their lives

Abby and T.C. Maslin were newlyweds who had just welcomed a new son into the world. One night, after a Washington Nationals game, T.C. was randomly attacked in their Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The assault left T.C. near death. He's still recovering to this day.

Abby Maslin chronicled that journey in a new book, Love You Hard: A Memoir of Marriage, Brain Injury and Reinventing Love, which went on sale last year.

The couple joined in studio with an update on their lives since the book's release.