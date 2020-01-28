Expand / Collapse search

DC couple’s story of perseverance after brutal attack on husband changed their lives

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Washington, D.C.
Abby Maslin chronicled that journey in a new book, Love You Hard: A Memoir of Marriage, Brain Injury and Reinventing Love, which went on sale last year.

WASHINGTON - Abby and T.C. Maslin were newlyweds who had just welcomed a new son into the world. One night, after a Washington Nationals game, T.C. was randomly attacked in their Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The assault left T.C. near death. He's still recovering to this day.

The couple joined in studio with an update on their lives since the book's release.