The Brief The clock will be unveiled Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Main Hall of Union Station. Officials will also share details on the Taste of the Draft during the event. Organizers said the free three-day event will bring fans from around the world to the nation's capital.



Officials from the NFL, Events DC, the Washington Commanders and Washington, D.C. are set to unveil the official countdown clock for the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C.

The clock will be unveiled Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Main Hall of Union Station. Officials will also share details on the Taste of the Draft during the event.

Travelers walk through Union Station in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. President Donald Trump's administration is moving to reclaim management of Washington's Union Station, a historic rail hub that federal officials say has deterio Expand

Scheduled to attend are D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris and GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim.

The 2027 NFL Draft, presented by Bud Light, will be held in Washington from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, 2027.

Organizers said the free three-day event will bring fans from around the world to the nation's capital.