DC councilmember says grandmother died of COVID-19

The D.C. councilmember representing Southeast Washington says his grandmother died due to the coronavirus.

Veronica Norman, the grandmother of Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White, passed on Saturday, White said in an Instagram post.

The District has reported 2,793 coronavirus cases, and 96 deaths, as of Sunday morning.

About 50 percent, or 1,403, of those reported cases were black Washingtonians, the District reports. Ward 8 has reported 354 cases so far.

