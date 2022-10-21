DC councilmember blasts police for using excessive force in viral arrest video

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and community activists criticized members of the D.C. Police Department Friday for using what White described as "unacceptable" and "excessive use of force" during an arrest this week.

The altercation between several officers and a group of men was captured on a cellphone camera Thursday night in Southeast D.C.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, an officer can be seen pushing a man against a short fence. The man’s back bends backward before he's hurled to the ground. Community members can be heard shouting at the officers, accusing them of breaking the man’s back.

As another man grapples with police, a voice can be heard wailing in the background. It’s not clear who was screaming. Police told FOX 5 that the two men involved, and the officers sustained injuries.

"I’m going to say on the record, I don’t know what transpired before, but it’s totally unacceptable when we pay our tax dollars to protect and serve us, to treat us in that manner," Councilmember White told FOX 5. "I also see a police officer kicking one of the guys while he was on the ground detained by other officers. I know that MPD explains that he’s pulling away from the guy with his foot. I don’t see that."

Councilmember Trayon White

In a statement to FOX 5, MPD described their account of the incident:

"The Metropolitan Police Department is aware of a video on social media that shows a use of force incident on Thursday evening in the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE. We became aware of the incident when our officers reported the use of force from the scene and we were contacted by multiple community members. The investigation into the totality of the incident is currently underway.

"Preliminarily, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE for sounds of gunshots. While they were canvasing the area, they located an unoccupied vehicle, later confirmed stolen, with the motor running and a visible shell casing inside. At that time, a group of subjects approached the officers while they were searching the vehicle. A male in the group threatened "to smack" a female police officer. In response, an officer pushed the male against a fence and took him into custody.

"Preliminary additional review of BWC footage shows that while the man was being taken into custody, another subject began assaulting and strangling officers. The subject was taken to the ground and taken into custody.

"Both individuals were transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation and have since been released back to MPD custody and will be presented in court today."

Councilmember White said he doesn't agree with the department's account of events.

"I haven’t seen the full body cam video, but I’ve seen enough," he said.

White joined community activists at a noon news conference Friday where he argued that threatening to smack someone should not give police authority to take physical force.

"I’m not against trying to prevent crime and stopping crime, I’m against police violence and brutality. Two things can be true," said Nee Nee Taylor, an activist with the group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams. "It could’ve been a running car there, it could’ve been a case in that car, but that doesn’t give you that right to assault and violently attack black people."

Aminah Saladin is the mother of the man police claim assaulted and strangled officers on Stanton Road. She and others believe her son went to check on the man police thrust against the fence before the tussle broke out.

"I was horrified as a mother. I couldn’t believe what I saw," Saladin said. "Who will protect and serve our community? Instead of being able to sit with the police, we begin to be afraid of the police. Who do we call? Do we call 911 before we call Trayon or any of the other community members?"

Community members identified the first man pushed against the fence as 23-year-old Ty’Jon Jackson. He was charged with threats to do bodily harm and possible intent to distribute a controlled substance.

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Jackson on Friday to home confinement due to a pending trial he already has.

Jackson's mother identified the second person in the video as 30-year-old Tejuan Coleman. Prosecutors charged Coleman with three counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and possible intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Coleman pled not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He and Jackson are due back in court in November.

No officers have been removed from their duties as the investigation continues.