DC Council votes to create new Housing Authority Board

D.C. Council voted Tuesday to create a new public housing board.

The current 13-member board will be replaced by a 9-member stabilization and reform board appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The organizing director of Empowered D.C. – a nonprofit that advocates for the District's low-income residents — spoke to FOX 5 about the changes.

"I don't know what new magic this board will bring in. As I mentioned, currently the board has limited powers as to what they can do to the executive staff of DCHA, which is really where the problem lies," Daniel Del Pielago said.

The move comes after a federal report blasted DCHA for failing to provide decent public housing.

FOX 5 has learned that the board will consist of at least one member with experience in housing development operations; another with experience in financial management; one member with experience with federal housing law and regulation; one member experienced in capital financing and one resident who lives in D.C. public housing.

The Stabilization and Reform Board will remain in place for three years until a new DCHA Board of Directors succeeds it.