DC Council to debate massive crime bill

Leaders in the District will begin debating a massive crime bill Wednesday.

A D.C. Council committee is expected to take up the new legislation designed to address the recent and on-going wave of violent crime in the city.

Councilwoman Brooke Pinto says it combines previous safety proposals into one bill.

The legislation includes new felony firearm offenses. it would also expand the definition of carjacking.

Mayor Bowser has issued a statement of support for the legislation.

B25-0345 - Accountability and Victim Protection Amendment Act of 2023

BILL SUMMARY - As introduced Bill 25-345 would eliminate or extend the length of statutes of limitations for certain serious crimes. It would make misdemeanor arrest warrants extraditable and also clarify that GPS records in the possession of the Pretrial Services Agency can be admissible to prove a defendant’s guilt in a criminal case or other judicial proceeding. It would enhance protections for seniors and children and also increase protections for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

