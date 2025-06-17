DC Council set to vote on ‘Peace DC’ public safety legislation

The D.C. Council is scheduled to vote on the Peace DC measure, a follow-up to last year’s Secure DC legislation aimed at addressing public safety.

The Brief The D.C. Council will vote on public safety measures. Proposals address police recruitment, Metro enforcement, and protests. Some provisions face opposition over pre-trial detention and policing.



Council members will consider three separate bills containing about eight key provisions.

What we know:

Here’s a look at some of the larger items up for debate:

Metro Enforcement

The proposal would allow special police officers to make arrests for fare evasion. Two council members oppose this, arguing SPOs lack the same training as sworn officers.

Police Recruitment

D.C. is one of only three area jurisdictions requiring 60 college credit hours for police recruits. The bill would allow some police academy training hours to count toward that requirement.

Public Safety & Justice

The Neighborhood Tranquility Act prohibits loud protests targeting residences between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Peace DC amendments would extend pre-trial detention presumptions for those accused of violent crimes and ease the process for convicted individuals to have records sealed, improving access to jobs and housing.

The advocacy group Free DC opposes provisions that would increase pre-trial detentions and argues that the Residential Tranquility Act expands police powers to arrest protesters.

The legislative meeting begins Tuesday afternoon.