DC could enter phase two of reopening process on Monday, mayor says

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that the nation's capital can enter phase two of its reopening process on Monday if current trends continue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the mayor, the District is on Day 13 of favorable COVID-19 statistics, and has already established the foundations the CDC recommends states and municipalities have in place to begin the reopening process.

D.C. has been under heavy restrictions in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

The District published a blueprint for what each phase would look like before the reopening process began.

Some of those steps included:

Advertisement

- Childcare – additional providers can reopen, limit to 10 people per room – children and adults

- Schools can partially reopen, with preference to students who benefit most from in-person instruction such as students in transitional grades and students of site-critical workers – no more than 10 students per classroom

- Colleges and universities may reopen in accordance with District-approved plans

- Some libraries can reopen with expanded service and limited capacities

- Museums can reopen with limited capacity – five people per 1,000 square feet and no more than 50 percent capacity

- Places of worship can reopen to small group services – with no more than 50 people attending, safeguards, and social distancing

Outdoor events could have up to 50 people with social distancing

- Entertainment venues could reopen with up to 50 people and social distancing

- Gyms and studios could reopen with limited access, social distancing and specific safeguards approved by the District

- Some playgrounds can reopen with safeguards

- While work from home is still strongly encouraged, offices can reopen at 25 percent capacity, and social distancing

- Non-essential retailers can reopen for in-store services with safeguards and capacity limits – such as only five people per 1,000 square feet and at 50 percent maximum capacity

- Personal services such as nail salons and massage parlors can reopen by appointment only, with physical safeguards and social distancing (five people per 1,000 square feet)

- Non-essential shared transit can resume

The mayor indicated that all of phase two's features would be posted on this site later today.

D.C. was under stay-at-home orders starting March 30. That order was extended to June 8 before the District entered phase one of the reopening plan on May 29.

Phase one relaxed a number of restrictions – including allowing restaurants to serve customers outdoors with physical restrictions and social distancing, as well as barbershops and salons providing service by appointment only, and with social distancing measures in place.

While stay-at-home orders were in place, violating them carried a potential fine of $5,000. “Non-essential” businesses – such as bars and restaurants – were closed a week earlier except for delivery service, shortly after Maryland and Virginia announced similar restrictions.

The District has had confirmed more than 9,500 cases of COVID-19 – and the virus has been responsible for the deaths of more than 500 residents.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE