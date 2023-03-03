DC could be option for new Washington Commanders stadium: report

Attention is not only on the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, but also on the team's stadium search.

Virginia has shown interest in the Commanders moving from FedExField to the commonwealth, but a new Washington Post report suggests the National Football League is showing interest in having the team move to D.C.

The report says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in December that the league supports her efforts to obtain RFK stadium from the federal government.

That would give D.C. a seat at the table in the Commanders' efforts to build a new stadium.

"We continue to pursue all options across multiple sites in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia, and those efforts include supporting District leaders in securing rights to the RFK site so the city can determine how best to use the land for economic, social, and community growth," read a statement by a Commanders spokesperson.