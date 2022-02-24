DC corrections officer arrested for bribery, smuggling of contraband

A D.C. Department of Corrections officer was arrested Thursday on charges alleging that he accepted bribes to bring prohibited items, including weapons and drugs, into the District’s Central Detention Facility (CDF).

Johnson Ayuk, 31, of Bowie, Maryland, is charged with bribery and providing or possessing contraband in prison, both federal offenses.

According to court documents, Ayuk has been a Department of Corrections officer since April 2021, and his only assignment has been at CDF, where he is responsible for maintaining order and security of those housed in the facility.

In the charging documents, he is accused of taking part in a smuggling operation in which he accepted money from the un-incarcerated girlfriend of an inmate to bring illicit materials—including knives, drugs and cellular telephones—into the jail for distribution among inmates.

He was arrested at the CDF and was released on high-intensity supervision pending a preliminary hearing set for March 10.