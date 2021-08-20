Off-duty DC cop targeted in armed carjacking in Southeast

An off-duty D.C. police officer was the target of an armed carjacking in a Southeast neighborhood early Friday morning.

READ MORE: Surveillance video captures suspects discharging guns at DC playground

Officials have provided few details so far, confirming only that the victim whose car was stolen at gunpoint at 4503 First Street, Southeast was a member of the D.C. police department.

READ MORE: DC Council unanimously votes against Bowser’s $11 million for more officers, allows $5M

They could not confirm that police equipment – including the officer’s gun – were stolen during the robbery.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5 has reached out for more details – including suspect information, and the make and model of the car that was stolen.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they’re made available.