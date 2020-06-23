DC Congresswoman to introduce legislation to remove Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park

article

D.C. Congresswoman Del. Eleanor Norton announced plans Tuesday to introduce legislation to remove the Emancipation Memorial from Lincoln Park.

"You will soon see my bill to remove this problematic statue from Lincoln Park," Nortan said in a statement.

Norton said the statue fails to note how enslaved African Americans pushed for their own emancipation.

The Emancipation Memorial was dedicated on April 14, 1876, the anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln's assasination. Frederick Douglass spoke at the unveiling.

But while it has stood for 144 years, now, in 2020, it’s become a subject of scrutiny.

The scene shows Lincoln standing over a kneeling, un-clothed African-American slave who has broken chains on his feet and hands.