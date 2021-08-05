DC community pushes back against city’s plan to tear down Hardy Park

A D.C. community is pushing for the city to save a park in the Northwest from demolition.

A proposed plan calls for a new school to be built at the current site of Hardy Park. A Change.org petition says the park is nearing the completion of a $5.7 million renovation.

Hardy Park

The petition also says there are other locations in the District that could be used to address school capacity without destroying the park.

Nearly 850 have signed the online petition.