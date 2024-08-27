DC Code Orange air quality alert Tuesday as heat, humidity return; afternoon thunderstorms possible

The heat and humidity have returned to the Washington, D.C. region, bringing above average temperatures back to the area even as autumn approaches.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the nation’s capital Tuesday with highs in the low-90s expected across the region. The alert means air pollution concentrations in the area may become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, other lung diseases, and the elderly. The National Weather Service advises to avoid strenuous activity and outdoor exercise while the alert is in effect.

The area should remain dry for most of the day with a brief afternoon thunderstorm possible, Grenda says.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the hot and humid conditions will peak Wednesday with 100-degree temperatures possible and heat index values that will likely be in the triple digits.

"The good news is that the heat will be short-lived," Barnes said. The region will slowly begin to cool off into Thursday as highs drop to near 90 degrees. Friday, temperatures will cool down to nearly 80 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday night and again over the weekend.