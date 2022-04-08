DC club owner allegedly used intimidation tactics amid liquor license battle

For months’ neighbors in the Blagden alley and Naylor court area of Northwest D.C. have been fighting to prevent a local nightclub owner from getting a liquor license.

However, they say during this process they’ve faced intimidation tactics from the owner of the 18th street lounge, which closed its Dupont Circle location in 2020.

The new location is on Blagden Alley, but some neighbors aren’t welcoming the idea.

"When we hear that a venue is trying to come into a historic row home and have live entertainment until two in the morning on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends and have outdoor entertainment you know that raises a lot of questions," said Robert Goldberg, chair of the Blagden Alley Naylor Court Association.

Goldberg says ever since they started fighting to prevent the 18th street lounge from getting a liquor license they’ve faced intimidation, and now say they fear for their safety.

According to a police report from March 20th, the club’s owner drove around Blagden Alley and Naylor Court area for an hour, stopping in front of specific houses blasting loud music, sirens, and honking his horn.

FOX 5 did obtain videos of this happening.

According to the police report, there was also an argument between a neighbor and the owner over the loud music.

A witness told police they saw the nightclub owner grab the handle of a neighbor’s car and then slam the door multiple times against his leg.

FOX 5 does not have video of the alleged assault taking place.

"The residents are very fearful that ultimately we’re going to be put in a situation that if this liquor license does go through, we will be not only intimated [and] harassed by the employees, [and] the owner of this establishment but other people as well."

This isn’t the first time the neighborhood group has had problems with nightlife venues in the area.

Last year, they accused a cocktail bar of serving alcohol to minors. Goldberg says it's not necessarily a "nimby" issue.

"I think when we look at the two businesses, the hours of operation are not consistent with the rest of the neighborhood," Goldberg said. "The general behavior of the establishment isn’t again representative of the community here."

FOX 5 made attempts to reach the club’s owner and his attorney but did not hear back yet.

D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration says the matter is still under investigation.