DC cherry blossoms reach stage 3 of 2020 blooming season, National Park Service says

D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms have already reached the third of six stages that culminates in peak bloom!

"Temperatures significantly above average for three of the past six days move the cherry trees to Stage 3 - extension of florets," tweeted the National Park Service on Monday.

DC Cherry Blossoms Stage 3 2020

Last week, the NPS announced its initial peak bloom forecast. The peak bloom dates for 2020 are March 27 - 30. On average, peak bloom is between the last week of March and the first week of April.

D.C.'s famous cherry trees are the highlight of the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.