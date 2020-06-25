DC celebrates Pride Month with rainbow-colored intersection in Dupont Circle

The District is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pride Month with the installation of a rainbow-colored intersection in Dupont Circle.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The colorful strips were painted at P Street and 17th Street in the Northwest.

"While we wish we could have celebrated this month at our annual Capital Pride Parade, we hope this artwork will serve as a reminder of our DC values of promoting inclusivity and equality for all our residents," D.C. Mayor Bowser said in a statement. "Particularly on the heels of last week’s historic Supreme Court decision, DC will continue to be on the front lines in defending and promoting the rights of our LGBTQ community."

The rainbow-colored intersection will be permanent. The District Department of Transportation expects to work on similar installation along 17th Street in the Northwest later this summer.