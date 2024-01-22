DC carjackings: 5 teens arrested, charged in connection with armed carjacking cases

D.C. police have arrested and charged five teens in connection with two separate carjacking cases that happened in the District.

Police say on Friday, January 19 two boys carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the 5400 block of 5th Street. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from D.C., were arrested. Both face armed carjacking and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges.

On Saturday, January 20, police say a rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the District. Investigators say the driver picked up three boys at South Capitol Street and Southern Avenue and drove them to an alley near Horner Place and Wilmington Place where one of them pulled a gun.

Police say the boys pulled a handgun and attacked after the driver refused to hand over the keys. Officers arrested a 14-year-old from Greenbelt, a 15-year-old from Hyattsville, and a 15-year-old from D.C. All face unauthorized use of a vehicle charges. The D.C. teen also faces armed carjacking charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.