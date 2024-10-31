DC businesses board up, boost security ahead of Election Day

article

With election day less than a week away, for some businesses, security preparations are already well underway.

That includes near the intersection of 17th St NW and H St NW, a short walk from the White House, where several businesses, including a McDonald’s, boarded-up windows on Thursday.

"It shouldn’t be this way in America," said passerby Tamara Warner, who added that she’s in town visiting.

Security at the Capitol is expected to be beefed-up too.

FOX News reported Thursday that U.S. Capitol Police will switch to what’s called an "enhanced posture." That does not mean the massive fence around the Capitol that’s been put in place for some events, but there will be "bike rack" fencing as well as additional officers, according to FOX.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Asked about boarded-up businesses last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser replied: "People have certain risk tolerances, and I don’t think they should be boarding up their buildings, but we’re not going to give them that advice."

However, some people who spoke to FOX 5 outside the boarded-up businesses Thursday evening said they don’t necessarily agree.

"Probably think it’s a good idea in case things go bad," said Christian Bevans.

Desiree Medina added that she’s concerned about the prospect of violence as well.

"Given what happened last time," she explained. "Who thought that would happen on January 6th? It was like something out of a movie! Who thought that would happen?"