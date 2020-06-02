DC braces for a fifth night of protests as 7pm curfew continues for a second night

The nation’s capital is bracing for a fifth night of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The District will have its second night of a 7 p.m. curfew after a weekend in which disciplined protests too often disintegrated into random violence, vandalism and looting.

Monday night’s 7 p.m. curfew met with mixed with results.

Even before the curfew went into effect, law enforcement unloaded rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd of reportedly peaceful demonstrators in order to pave the way for President Donald Trump’s symbolic walk to St. John’s Church.

The historic church – along with the AFL-CIO building – suffered some burn damage during unrest on Sunday night.

More than 300 were arrested for violating curfew on Monday – along with offenses associated with rioting and looting.

D.C. officials say that anyone who remains out on the street after curfew should expect to be stopped, and potentially arrested.

District residents who are voting today are exempt from the curfew – as are journalists and essential workers.