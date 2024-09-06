DC Bike Ride 2024: Roads to close throughout the District

The annual D.C. Bike Ride is on Saturday, September 7. Roads throughout the District will be closed starting Friday evening.

The 20-mile bike ride raises money for local nonprofits. Last year's ride drew at least 10,000 riders.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Friday, September 6, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

4th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

6th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, NW

7th Street, NW from Indiana Avenue Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 14th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

12th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

10th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14th Street, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue, NW from 14th Street, NW to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

27th Street, NW from K Street, NW to I Street, NW

The following streets will be closed on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 2:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: