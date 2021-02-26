DC bicycle shop says 2 bikes worth nearly $20K stolen from store in Northwest

A D.C. bicycle shop says thieves stole two bikes worth nearly $20,000 from their Northwest, D.C. store.

A store salesperson told FOX 5 that their security cameras captured the thieves stealing a Levo SL Carbon eBike worth $8,000 and a Levo Expert Carbon bike worth $11,000 from their store in the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around noon on Thursday.

The salesperson says it’s not the first time an expensive theft has occurred at their store in the last year and says the store is offering a large cash reward for the return of both bikes.