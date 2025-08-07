DC, Baltimore among top sweatiest cities in US

Washington, D.C. and Baltimore are among the top sweatiest cities in the U.S. in 2025, according to a new report from home improvement tech website, Thumbtack.com.

DMV ranks high

The survey compiled the list of America’s sweatiest towns based on home service requests – including central air conditioning repair, maintenance and replacement - from across the country, the website said.

The nation’s capital ranked second, with Baltimore close behind at number four. Atlanta took the top spot, Austin ranked third, and Dallas came in fifth.

The report suggests keeping your house cooler during the summer months by using thermal curtains on the windows, sealing up gaps, setting ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise and using heat-generating appliances during cooler parts of the day.

They also suggest replacing incandescent light bulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs, using a dehumidifier and upgrading your HVAC system.

More tips are available online.

Top 10 Sweatiest Cities in the U.S. according to Thumbtack.com:

1 Atlanta

2 Washington, D.C.

3 Austin

4 Baltimore

5 Dallas

6 Charlotte

7 Orlando

8 Denver

9 Raleigh

10 Houston