Have you seen Aliya Payton?

The 1-year-old has been missing for nearly two weeks, and D.C. police is now asking the public to help find her.

The toddler was last seen in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast on Thursday, May 18. But police said they weren't notified she was missing until Wednesday.

Aliya is 2'0" tall, 27 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The last time her family members saw her she was wearing a onesie with pink shorts.

Police believe Aliya may be with 20-year-old Diane Terrell, an acquaintance of her mother.

Diane Terrell, 20

The case is being investigated by D.C. Police's Youth and Family Services Division. If you have any information about Aliya's whereabouts, contact 202-727-9099.